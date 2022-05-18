RCB vs GT IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans in India

Where to watch RCB vs GT match in IPL 2022

Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Gujarat Titans in a must-win game for Faf du Plessis' side at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

RCB know that only a win will keep them in the race for playoffs, while Gujarat on the other hand currently sit pretty atop the league standings and Hardik Pandya's side will hope to keep their winning momentum going.

Faf du Plessis' RCB can reach 16 points with a win, but they will have to do so with a big margin to further beef up their net run rate.

Here is all you need to know about Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans match in IPL 2022:

When and what time will the IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans start? The IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans will be played on May 19 (Thursday) at 07:30 PM IST. Where will the IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans take place? The IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans will be held at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Which channel will telecast the IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans in India? The IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans will be aired on Star Sports Network in India. How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans in India? The IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

RCB vs GT predicted playing XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik(wk), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammad Shami