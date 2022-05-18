RCB vs GT Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans match in IPL 2022

RCB will face off against GT in the final game for both teams in IPL 2022

With just one game remaining for all IPL teams, seven teams still remain in the hunt for the three remaining playoffs berth. Starting with match number 67 of TATA IPL 2022, as Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium.

Faf du Plessis led RCB are in fifth place on the league standings, with 14 points from 13 games, while top-placed Gujarat Titans on the other hand have already qualified for the playoffs.

The onus will be on RCB to take the game to GT, as they look for a place in the playoffs. Having tasted defeat in their previous game against Punjab Kings, this is going to be a do-or-die game for Du Plessis and Co.

READ| With just 1 league game left for all the teams and 3 slots up for grabs, here's a look at playoffs scenario for the IPL

Hardik Pandya's GT on the other hand will look to keep their winning momentum going.

Dream11 Prediction – RCB vs GT – IPL 2022

RCB vs GT Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for IPL 2022

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Wriddhiman Saha

Batters: Shubman Gill, Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell (C), Hardik Pandya (VC)

Bowlers: Wanindu Hasaranga, Rashid-Khan, Mohammed Shami, Harshal Patel

READ: KKR vs LSG Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants match in IPL 2022

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans Probable Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis©, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik(wk), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya©, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammad Shami

RCB vs GT​ My Dream11 Playing XI

Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell (C), Hardik Pandya (VC), Wanindu Hasaranga, Rashid-Khan, Mohammed Shami, Harshal Patel