IPL 2022: Fans praise Priyam Garg for taking stunning flying catch to dismiss Daniel Sams

Priyam Garg

After being called into the playing XI and then helping Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) put on a massive 193 runs with his 42 off 26 balls, Priyam Garg has gone on to give his heart while fielding as well.

The batter took a stunning catch to dismiss Mumbai Indians (MI) batsman Daniel Sams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

READ | Watch Jasprit Bumrah's yorker demolish Washington Sundar's stumps during MI vs SRH

In the last ball of the 14th over, Umran Malik bowled at 135kph and Sams spooned it in the air off the splice.

It looked like it would go over the fielder, but Garg at midwicket jumped with his arms fully stretched and grabbed it. The MI cricketer could not stay long as he had to walk away after scoring 15 off 11 balls.

Seeing the catch got netizens excited as they showered praises for the youngun.

Catches win matches..



Priyam Garg doing exactly that.... What a stunning catch with perfect jump



Umran Malik has changed this game with his pace #MIvSRH pic.twitter.com/Lt116haGYd — Abhijeet (@TheYorkerBall) May 17, 2022

Earlier, he was taken into the squad as an opener. SRH skipper Kane Williamson had confirmed at the toss that Priyam Garg would open with Abhishek Sharma.