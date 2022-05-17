Search icon
IPL 2022: Fans praise Priyam Garg for taking stunning flying catch to dismiss Daniel Sams

With the bat, Priyam Garg scored 42 runs off 26 balls after he was told to open for SRH against MI.

Reported By:Karen Noronha| Edited By: Karen Noronha |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 17, 2022, 11:17 PM IST

Priyam Garg

After being called into the playing XI and then helping Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) put on a massive 193 runs with his 42 off 26 balls, Priyam Garg has gone on to give his heart while fielding as well. 

The batter took a stunning catch to dismiss Mumbai Indians (MI) batsman Daniel Sams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

READ | Watch Jasprit Bumrah's yorker demolish Washington Sundar's stumps during MI vs SRH

In the last ball of the 14th over, Umran Malik bowled at 135kph and Sams spooned it in the air off the splice.

It looked like it would go over the fielder, but Garg at midwicket jumped with his arms fully stretched and grabbed it. The MI cricketer could not stay long as he had to walk away after scoring 15 off 11 balls.

Seeing the catch got netizens excited as they showered praises for the youngun.

Earlier, he was taken into the squad as an opener. SRH skipper Kane Williamson had confirmed at the toss that Priyam Garg would open with Abhishek Sharma. 

