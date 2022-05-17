Search icon
'Just net bowling option?’: Fans unhappy with Mumbai Indians not giving Arjun Tendulkar a chance

Rohit Sharma said MI has made two changes bringing in Mayank Markande and Sanjay Yadav.

Reported By:Karen Noronha| Edited By: Karen Noronha |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 17, 2022, 10:16 PM IST

Arjun Tendulkar

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is in the last week of the league stage and teams are fighting to obtain the top spot. While the race for the Playoffs is on, one of the most successful teams in the IPL history Mumbai Indians (MI) is out of contingent.

Now facing Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhede Stadium, Rohit Sharma said MI has made two changes bringing in Mayank Markande and Sanjay Yadav.

However, fans and supporters started questioning Mumbai Indians asking why the young left-arm pacer Arjun Tendulkar could not find a place in the playing XI.

Despite being a part of MI’s squad for the past two years or more, Sachin Tendulkar's son has not managed to make his debut yet. The 'Hitman' did also add that they are looking at the future and in the next match would give a chance to other young players. 

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Arjun not making it to MI's XI for the SRH game.

Talking about Arjun, he has already represented Mumbai at the domestic level. He was even picked up in the auction by the five-time champions in IPL 2021. He did not get a game in the last edition but was picked again in the mega auction this year for Rs 30 lakh.

