'Just net bowling option?’: Fans unhappy with Mumbai Indians not giving Arjun Tendulkar a chance

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is in the last week of the league stage and teams are fighting to obtain the top spot. While the race for the Playoffs is on, one of the most successful teams in the IPL history Mumbai Indians (MI) is out of contingent.

Now facing Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhede Stadium, Rohit Sharma said MI has made two changes bringing in Mayank Markande and Sanjay Yadav.

However, fans and supporters started questioning Mumbai Indians asking why the young left-arm pacer Arjun Tendulkar could not find a place in the playing XI.

Despite being a part of MI’s squad for the past two years or more, Sachin Tendulkar's son has not managed to make his debut yet. The 'Hitman' did also add that they are looking at the future and in the next match would give a chance to other young players.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Arjun not making it to MI's XI for the SRH game.

Arjun Tendulkar is the only MI fan who gets paid to watch all their match. #MIvsSRH #ArjunTendulkar May 17, 2022

Don’t know what type of mistake committed by #arjuntendulkar who is still warming the bench. Even though #Mumbaiindians have already out of the tournament. #IPL2022 #SRHvMI — marcus (@nyalkalkars27) May 17, 2022

@mipaltan For the bright future of promising youngsters Dewald Brevis and Arjun Tendulkar transfer them to other teams, anyhow you are not offering them enough games even after having no chance of qualifying. Arjun don't even deserve two games?! @sachin_rt @MahelaJay #mipaltan — TAARAKESH K RUBY (@Tarakesh_K) May 17, 2022

@ImZaheer @ImRo45 @mipaltan barrow player frm other team if still not get team combination, but don't give a chance to Arjun Tendulkar, already out of playoff, atleast try him to test him. May 17, 2022

How long Arjun Tendulkar has to wait. Inconsequential match. Why he was not included? — Manohar Madhavan (@Manohar1223) May 17, 2022

Talking about Arjun, he has already represented Mumbai at the domestic level. He was even picked up in the auction by the five-time champions in IPL 2021. He did not get a game in the last edition but was picked again in the mega auction this year for Rs 30 lakh.