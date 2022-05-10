Arjun Tendulkar turns 'Master Chef' as he cooks for Mumbai Indians teammates, pic goes viral

Arjun Tendulkar was seen in master chef mode as he cooked for his MI teammates

While Arjun Tendulkar may not have made his debut for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) so far, the all-rounder continues to grab eyeballs, and on Tuesday, the son of Sachin Tendulkar was seen donning the cap of a cook, as he made a sumptuous meal for his teammates.

As far as debuts go, fans simply cannot wait for the bow of Arjun Tendulkar, and while he might not have gotten a game for MI till date, but he has been in the limelight of late.

Earlier, a video of the son of Master Blaster had gone viral, wherein he delivered a bullseye yorker which castled Ishan Kishan. The viral clip was widely circulated on social media, with calls for junior Tendulkar to be handed his debut cap, only it hasn't happened for him so far.

The youngster nonetheless has kept his head up and has been working hard. On Tuesday, Mumbai Indians arranged for a team dinner by the looks of it, and some of their players also tried their hand in cooking.

Arjun was one of those who donned the 'Master Chef' cap, as he was seen working his magic on the barbecue.

MI's new recruit Dhawal Kulkarni shared a small clip of Arjun Tendulkar on Instagram, cooking for his teammates.

As far as Mumbai Indians' season is concerned, they are already knocked out of the race for playoffs and having lost nine matches in IPL 2022, the five-time IPL champs have had a forgettable campaign so far.

Rohit Sharma's forces remain rooted to the foot of the table, but with two matches still to go, they will try and finish as high as possible, although they still have to face Chennai Super Kings and Surisers Hyderabad.

MI had picked up two wins recently, as they looked like a resurging side, but they once again succumbed to a demoralising defeat of 52 runs to Kolkata Knight Riders.