Rohit Sharma enters the world of NFTs, announces first personal NFT on FanCraze

Rohit Sharma has announced his first personal NFT on FanCraze

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma is all set to enter the world of NFTs (non-fungible tokens) as he announced his first personal NFT will be launched later this week on FanCraze, a company which is building a metaverse for cricket.

Rohit's NFT will feature an artwork of a Rhino, alongside an image of the captain of the Indian cricket team himself, and it will be personalised by his signature.

Over the years, Rohit has come out in support of various noble causes, and his plan of launching an NFT is to raise awareness about the conservation and well-being of the great one-horned Rhino.

Speaking ahead of the launch of his first digital collectible, the 'Hitman' further shed light on his '#Rohit4Rhinos’ campaign.

"It is special for me to take a cause so close to my heart into newer mediums to raise awareness," stated Rohit.

He further added, "We all need to work towards leaving a better world behind, and the NFT with FanCraze will give fans the opportunity to own unique artwork and spread the word around the ‘Rohit4Rhinos’ campaign."

For the unversed, the Mumbai Indians skipper had launched the 'Rohit4Rhinos’ campaign in 2015 in partnership with WWF India and Animal Planet. He has, in the past, taken unique approaches to spread awareness for various social causes.

Earlier in 2021, during Mumbai Indians' opening game Rohit had donned custom made shoes with a special message that read, 'Save the Rhino.'