Watch Jasprit Bumrah's yorker demolish Washington Sundar's stumps during MI vs SRH

Washington Sundar

Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Jasprit Bumrah rattled Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder Washington Sundar's stumps with a fabulous yorker in the 65th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium.

The fast-bowler managed to take only one wicket while Hyderabad went on to put on a massive 193/6 after being asked to bat first.

Bumrah did not have a very good day as he gave 32 runs in his 4 overs for just one wicket. However, that one wicket got him to the 250-wicket milestone in T20 cricket. He becomes the first Indian pacer to reach this feat

On the last ball of the SRH innings, Bumrah bowled a pacy full-toss and Washington Sundar missed the ball while trying to carve it which saw him losing his middle stump.

Here is the video: