Watch Jasprit Bumrah's yorker demolish Washington Sundar's stumps during MI vs SRH

Jasprit Bumrah's wicket saw him reach the 250-wicket milestone in T20 cricket. He becomes the first Indian pacer to reach this feat.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 17, 2022, 10:50 PM IST

Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Jasprit Bumrah rattled Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder Washington Sundar's stumps with a fabulous yorker in the 65th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium. 

The fast-bowler managed to take only one wicket while Hyderabad went on to put on a massive 193/6 after being asked to bat first. 

Bumrah did not have a very good day as he gave 32 runs in his 4 overs for just one wicket. However, that one wicket got him to the 250-wicket milestone in T20 cricket. He becomes the first Indian pacer to reach this feat

On the last ball of the SRH innings, Bumrah bowled a pacy full-toss and Washington Sundar missed the ball while trying to carve it which saw him losing his middle stump.

Talking about SRH, this match is crucial for them as they are in the race for the Playoffs. The side has they have 5 wins from 12 matches and are on a five-match losing streak. 
 
As far as Mumbai Indians are concerned, they, on the other hand, have nothing to worry about as they were the first team eliminated from the race for Playoffs.
 

 

