With just 1 league game left for all the teams and 3 slots up for grabs, here's a look at playoffs scenario for the IPL

Gujarat Titans are the only team who has qualified for the playoffs and every team is left with one IPL game.
After their win against Lucknow Super Giants, Gujarat Titans became the first team to qualify for the playoffs. Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians are already relegated from the playoffs race. 7 IPL teams are still fighting for the 3 vacant positions for the playoffs.
With 13 dames done and just 1 match left for all the teams, here's what each and every team needs to do in order to qualify for the playoffs of the IPL 2022.
1. Lucknow Super Giants
Remaining match: vs KKR on May 18 Lucknow Super Giants are assured of a spot in the playoffs if they beat KKR in their final match.
However, if they lose it by a big margin and DC and RCB win their remaining matches by a big margin, they will miss out on a spot in the knockout stage.
2. Rajasthan Royals
Remaining match: vs CSK on May 20 All Rajasthan Royals need to do is avoid a heavy defeat to Chennai Super Kings.
They are assured of a place in the playoffs if they win their last match. RR will fail to qualify if they lose to CSK by a big margin and all of Lucknow Super Giants, DC and RCB win their last match and finish with a better Net Run Rate than them.
3. Delhi Capitals
Remaining match: vs MI on May 21 DC have a great chance to qualify if they win their upcoming match, thanks to their good NRR.
If they lose, then they will a chance to qualify only if RCB lose their final match. If DC lose, they will hope RCB lose and the likes of SRH, KKR and PBKS don’t get to 14 points or get there with a poorer Net Run Rate.
4. Royal Challengers Bangalore
RCB slipped to fifth place when DC beat Punjab Kings and, in all probability, will stay there thanks to their poor net run rate of -0.323, which is less than all teams on the table except wooden-spooners Mumbai Indians.
For RCB to reach the playoffs, they have to beat Gujarat Titans in their last game of the league stage season and hope that DC lose to MI in their final game.
5. Kolkata Knight Riders
Remaining match: vs LSG on May 18 KKR need nothing less than a victory in their final match to keep their playoff hopes alive.
If KKR lose, they are out of the race. Even with a victory, other results have to go KKR’s way. For KKR to qualify, DC and RCB have to lose their final games and the likes of PBKS and SRH don’t get to 14 points or get there with an inferior Net Run Rate.
KKR’s 54-run win over SunRisers on May 14 did help their Net Run Rate.
6. Punjab Kings
Remaining match: vs SRH on May 22 PBKS’ big defeat to Delhi on Monday, May 17 has hurt their chances of reaching the playoffs.
Mayank Agarwal’s side needs to beat SunRisers in their final game to stand a chance of qualifying. PBKS can qualify if they beat SRH by a big margin and DC, RCB and KKR lose their final matches.
If KKR win and RCB and DC lose, PBKS need a huge margin of win in their final game to leapfrog Kolkata into the top 4.
7. Sunrisers Hyderabad
Remaining matches: vs PBKS on May 22 Sunrisers could have well been in the playoffs by now. They reached 10 points in their 7th game but have lost 5 on the row ever since.
SRH need to beat PBKS by huge margins and hope DC and RCB don’t win their final match and KKR don’t win their final game against LSG or get to 14 points with a poorer NRR.