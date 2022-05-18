With just 1 league game left for all the teams and 3 slots up for grabs, here's a look at playoffs scenario for the IPL

Gujarat Titans are the only team who has qualified for the playoffs and every team is left with one IPL game.

After their win against Lucknow Super Giants, Gujarat Titans became the first team to qualify for the playoffs. Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians are already relegated from the playoffs race. 7 IPL teams are still fighting for the 3 vacant positions for the playoffs.

With 13 dames done and just 1 match left for all the teams, here's what each and every team needs to do in order to qualify for the playoffs of the IPL 2022.