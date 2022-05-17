Angelo Mathews to KL Rahul, list of batsmen who got dismissed on 199 in Test cricket

However, he is not the only one who was dismissed on the score of 199 in their Test career.
When a batter smashes 100 or even 200 runs, it is nothing more than a happy moment for the country and the team, however, what is heartbreaking is the batter getting out just a run away from these milestones.
In the recent Test game between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at Chattogram, Angelo Mathews became the latest batsman to be dismissed on 199 on day 2 of the first Test.
The batter had taken a toll on the Bangladesh bowlers but was unfortunately dismissed one short of his second double ton Test cricket.
However, he is not the only one who was dismissed on the score of 199 in their Test career.
1. Angelo Mathews vs Bangladesh 2022
When it comes to reaching milestones, Mathews has had a bit of bad luck as he was dismissed for 199.
This made Mathews the only batsman in the history of the game of cricket to be dismissed both on 99 and 199 in Test cricket.
Angelo Mathews misses out on his well deserved double century just by one run!— Sri Lanka Cricket (@OfficialSLC) May 16, 2022
SL 397 all out (A Mathews 199, D Chandimal 66, K Mendis 54 : Nayeem 6/105, Shakib 3/60)#BANvSL pic.twitter.com/6EO0ctu0mF
2. Faf du Plessis vs Sri Lanka 2020
In the year 2020, former South African skipper Faf du Plessis was also dismissed for 199 against Sri Lanka in Centurion.
Now retired from Test cricket, the current Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain is working hard to be picked in the squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia.
3. Dean Elgar vs Bangladesh Potchefstroom 2017
Current South African Test skipper Dean Elgar was also dismissed for 199 when his side faced Bangladesh back in 2017 in Potchefstroom.
Elgar’s knock had powered the Proteas to 496 in their first innings and then scored 247 in their second innings. Bangladesh were dismissed for 320 and 90 in the two innings which was South Africa win by a massive 333 runs.
4. KL Rahul vs England 2016
The 199 runs of KL Rahul 199 is his highest Test score. The mammoth runs came against England back in 2016 in Chennai which saw the rise of the Indian batter.
5. Steve Smith vs West Indies 2015
Former Australian skipper Steve Smith has a Test record with over 8000 runs in just 85 matches. He is also counted among the Fab 5, but too saw himself get out for 199 against West Indies at Sabina Park.
6. Ian Bell vs South Africa 2008
In 2008, Ian Bell was the only England batsman to be dismissed on 199 against South Africa at Lord’s.
Bell had a glorified career scoring 7727 Test runs and 5416 ODI runs for England before retiring from the game in 2015.
7. Younis Khan vs India 2006
Former Pakistan cricketer Younis Khan was a prolific run-scorer across formats but was one of those few unlucky batters to be dismissed on 199. It happened in 2006 in Lahore against India when the match ended in a draw.
8. Steve Waugh vs West Indies 1999
The former Australian skipper Steve Waugh was also dismissed on 199 against Wets Indies back in Bridgetown in 1999.
One of the most decorated captains of Australia and a World Cup winner in 21999, Waugh took retirement from the game in 2004.
9. Sanath Jayasuriya vs India 1997
Sri Lanka great Sanath Jayasuriya was dismissed for 199 during the second innings of the Test match against India in Colombo.
It was also the game Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly had scored centuries for India as batters dominated the Test match which ended in a draw.
10. Matthew Elliott vs Australia 1997
Matthew Elliott was one of the first Australian cricketers to be dismissed for 199. It was the game against England which the Aussies won by an innings and 61 runs after scoring a mammoth 501 in their first innings.
11. Mohammad Azharuddin vs Sri Lanka 1996
Back in 1986, Mohammad Azharuddin had become the first Indian batsman to be dismissed on 199 in Test cricket.
He was dismissed on the tragic score in the first Test against Sri Lanka when the side had toured India.
12. Mudassar Nazar vs India 1984
The former Pakistan batsman Mudassar Nazar was dismissed on the score of 199 against India back in 984 in Faislabad.
He was one of the most celebrated Test cricketers of Pakistan and one of the best batsmen across generations.