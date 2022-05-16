Women's T20 Challenge 2022: BCCI reveals squads, skippers of 3 teams - Check full list

Let's have a look at the squads and their captains for the upcoming tournament.
With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 reaching its ending phase, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squads for the upcoming edition of the Women's T20 Challenge.
BCCI in a release said, "The best of Indian women’s cricket will combine with some of the leading stars from South Africa, England, West Indies and Australia. A total of twelve international players will compete in this year’s Women’s T20 Challenge."
1. Supernovas - Harmanpreet Kaur
India women's T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur will continue to lead Supernovas in the upcoming tournament.
Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Taniya Bhatia (VC), Alana King*, Ayushi Soni, Chandu V, Deandra Dottin*, Harleen Deol, Meghna Singh, Monica Patel, Muskan Malik, Pooja Vastrakar, Priya Punia, Rashi Kanojia, Sophie Ecclestone*, Sune Luus*, Mansi Joshi.
2. Trailblazers - Smriti Mandhana
Opening batter Smriti Mandhana will captain the defending champions, Trailblazers.
Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (c), Poonam Yadav (vc), Arundhati Reddy, Hayley Matthews*, Jemimah Rodrigues, Priyanka Priyadarshini, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, S Meghana, Saiqa Ishaque, Salma Khatun*, Sharmin Akhter*, Sophia Brown*, Sujata Mallik, SB Pokharkar.
3. Velocity - Deepti Sharma
Mithali, who has led the Supernovas in the inaugural edition, led the third team Velocity for a couple of seasons after its introduction in 2019. All-rounder Deepti Sharma is set to lead Velocity in the 4th edition of the tournament
Velocity: Deepti Sharma (c), Sneh Rana (vc), Shafali Verma, Ayabonga Khaka*, KP Navgire, Kathryn Cross*, Keerthi James, Laura Wolvaardt*, Maya Sonawane, Natthakan Chantam*, Radha Yadav, Aarti Kedar, Shivali Shinde, Simran Bahadur, Yastika Bhatia, Pranavi Chandra.
4. Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami
Indian stalwarts Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami will be missing the tournament as the duo has been rested for the four-match tournament.
5. Where and where to watch Women's T20 Challenge
The tournament is set to be held in Pune starting May 23, with the final being held on Saturday, May 28. Each team has 16 members in the squad including four overseas players.
The opening match will be played between Trailblazers and Supernovas on May 23. On May 24, Supernovas will square off against Velocity. On May 26, Velocity will take on Trailblazers.
The final of the tournament will be contested on May 28.