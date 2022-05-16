Virat Kohli to David Warner, prolific batters who got out on duck in IPL 2022

Let's have a look at certain top players in the IPL 2022, who have got out for a duck.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is near its business end and teams are fighting for the top 3 spots, with one already taken by Gujarat Titans (GT).

While the franchises are making sure to put their best game forward, there are some prolific players, who could have done much much better for their teams but aren't able to do so.

While being out of form is bad, its worst went the batter gets out for a golden or even diamond duck. So, let's have a look at certain top players in the IPL 2022, who have got out for a duck.