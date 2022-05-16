Virat Kohli to David Warner, prolific batters who got out on duck in IPL 2022

Let's have a look at certain top players in the IPL 2022, who have got out for a duck.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is near its business end and teams are fighting for the top 3 spots, with one already taken by Gujarat Titans (GT).
While the franchises are making sure to put their best game forward, there are some prolific players, who could have done much much better for their teams but aren't able to do so.
1. Virat Kohli
Former India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli has had a forgetable season so far. To make things worst, he has got out for first-ball ducks more than once.
Kohli has been dismissed for three golden ducks in the 15th edition itself, the most by the star batter in a season of IPL. The cricketer has now six golden ducks in the history of IPL.
(Photo: Twitter)
2. David Warner
In the match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), DC opener David Warner was dismissed for a golden duck.
The batter has been instrumental so far, but this particular clash was important to make it to the top 4.
(Photo: Twitter)
3. KL Rahul
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper is in the race for the Orange Cap, but he too registered a diamond duck after two golden ducks. A diamond duck is when a batter is dismissed without facing any legal balls.
Surely, the side has luckily not suffered much and still could make it to the Playoffs, but the result of ducks will be attached to his name.
(Photo: Twitter)
4. Kane Williamson
In the clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Kane Williamson was dismissed by Shahbaz Ahmed terrific throw for a diamond duck.
Kane Williamson's bat was on the line and was given a runout. The skipper did not even face a ball.
(Photo: BCCI/IPL)
5. Ravindra Jadeja
Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ravindra Jadeja, since being handed the captaincy, could not handle the pressure and saw his team's and his own form dip.
The clash against RCB, which his side won, saw him get dismissed for a duck. He, however, went on to pick three wickets in the game.
He has sustained an injury and has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2022 due to a rib injury.
(Photo: Twitter)