IPL 2022: KL Rahul matches mentor Gautam Gambhir's unwanted feat, gets out for 'diamond duck'

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul joined his mentor Gautam Gambhir on an unwanted list as he suffered a 'diamond duck' against Kolkata Knight Riders. In a do-or-die game for KKR, they got off to a perfect start as skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss first, and chose to bowl.

After asking LSG to bat first, Iyer then sent his opposite number KL Rahul back to the dugout with a brilliant runout. Rahul had been in terrific form for his side, but Iyer got rid of the dangerman early, without him facing faced a single ball against KKR.

Rahul was on the non-striker's end as Quinton de Kock called for a run, however, with the ball in Iyer's grip, a mix-up between the LSG batters saw Rahul come out of his crease.

The KKR skipper hit a direct throw and struck the stumps to send Rahul back to the dugout without having played a single ball, which in cricketing terms, is called a 'diamond duck.'

KL Rahul has registered his 3rd duck this season, two golden and tonight a diamond duck. May 7, 2022

In the process, KL Rahul became the second opener in IPL history after Gautam Gambhir to get out on a 'diamond duck'. Gambhir had suffered a similar fate against Delhi Capitals in 2013.

Interestingly, this is the third duck for KL Rahul this season, even though he trails Jos Buttler as the league's second-highest top-scorer with 451 runs, including two centuries.

