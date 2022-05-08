IPL 2022: After Virat Kohli, SRH skipper Kane Williamson departs for diamond DUCK

Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed

What a second innings start Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are having as they sent back both the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) openers for a duck at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

After Virat Kohli was departed for a duck in the first innings, RCB took revenge as Glenn Maxwell was sent to bowl and on the very first ball, Abhishek Sharma took a run after facing a ball, but Shahbaz Ahmed who was at cover does well to score a direct-hit at the keeper's end. Kane Williamson's bat was on the line and was given a runout. The skipper did not even face a ball.

Maxwell did not stop there and on his fifth ball, he bowled Abhishek Sharma, out. The RCB all-rounder pitched it up around off and the ball doesn't spin much. Abhishek Sharma rocked back to pull this away but missed it altogether and the off-stump was seen falling.

A similar incident had taken place during Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). LSG skipper KL Rahul had joined his mentor Gautam Gambhir's unwanted list as he suffered a 'diamond duck'.

After asking LSG to bat first, Shreyas Iyer sent KL Rahul back to the dugout with a brilliant runout. Rahul had been in terrific form for his side, but Iyer soon got rid of the dangerman without him facing faced a single ball against KKR.