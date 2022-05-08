'Please take a break from cricket please': Virat Kohli fans frustrated after RCB batter goes for DUCK again

Virat Kohli

He was called the 'Run Machine' and is considered the 'King', however, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli, is unable to rule his kingdom so far. In the second clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), the batter yet again went for a golden duck.

He had suffered the same fate in the first leg as well and it was Marco Jansen, who has not been included in this game. Seeing the way Kohli got out and his performance so far, frustrated fans took to Twitter to ask him to take a break.

Wow virat kohli wow .

plz take a break from cricket plzzzzzz #RCBvSRH — DJ (@TheCricketBuddy) May 8, 2022

Virat Kohli out first ball #SRHvsRCB — Ashwin M. Cupido (@ashwin_m_cupido) May 8, 2022

So much for Virat Kohli is back in form #IPL2022 May 8, 2022

Virat Kohli is finished — ashwani mishra (@ashwani57416713) May 8, 2022

What a phase for one of the greatest of the game ,I'm sure he would rise back again with some unbelievable form.#ViratKohli #RCBvSRH — Vivek Pawaria (@vivekpawaria) May 8, 2022

RCB vs SRH playing XI squad:

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik.