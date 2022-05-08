Search icon
'Please take a break from cricket please': Virat Kohli fans frustrated after RCB batter goes for DUCK again

In the second clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), the batter yet again went for a golden duck.

Reported By:Karen Noronha| Edited By: Karen Noronha |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 08, 2022, 03:48 PM IST

He was called the 'Run Machine' and is considered the 'King', however, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli, is unable to rule his kingdom so far. In the second clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), the batter yet again went for a golden duck.

He had suffered the same fate in the first leg as well and it was Marco Jansen, who has not been included in this game. Seeing the way Kohli got out and his performance so far, frustrated fans took to Twitter to ask him to take a break.

RCB vs SRH playing XI squad:

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik.

