Happy Mother's Day 2022: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar and other cricketers express love and gratitude for their moms

Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar and other cricketers wish Happy Mother's Day 2022

On this day, people all over the world people celebrate Mother's Day and surprise their moms with gifts. As India celebrates Mother's Day, which is largely celebrated on the second Sunday of the month of May every year, many cricketers have taken to social media to express their love and gratitude towards their moms.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli took to Twitter and wrote, "A lot of love and happiness to all mothers. Your strength is unmatched and here's wishing you a very Happy Mother's Day".

A lot of love and happiness to all mother's. Your strength is unmatched and here's wishing you a very Happy Mother's Day. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 8, 2022

India legend Sachin Tendulkar shared his 'Aai's' picture along with his adopted cat. "We may have a thousand worries in the world, but our mother's main worry will still remain whether we've had food on time. Such is a mother's love! Here's my Aai with our adopted cat. They share a special bond - he has his meals only when Aai is having hers," Sachin Tendulkar wrote.

We may have a thousand worries in the world, but our mother’s main worry will still remain whether we’ve had food on time. Such is a mother’s love!



Here’s my Aai with our adopted cat. They share a special bond - he has his meals only when Aai is having hers #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/2m8jSdm0QD — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 8, 2022

RCB's wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik too shared a picture on his Instagram story to wish all the mother's on this special day.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) also came up with a special video to address the occasion of Mother’s Day. The video features skipper Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips, Shashank Singh and Umran Malik sharing special messages for all the mothers.

WATCH:

Gujarat Titans (GT) spinner Rashi Khan penned down an emotional post for his late mother. He wrote, "Dear Mom, could you come back and stay for a while, I want to hear your voice and see you smile.I want to hold you tight and never let you go and tell u how much I love you. Remembering you is easy, I do it every day, but missing you is the heartache that never goes away. #happymothersday"