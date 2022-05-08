IPL 2022: Virat Kohli's frustrated reaction after third golden duck goes viral

Virat Kohli

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 has surely not gone in favour of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli. Managing to muster just 219 runs in 12 innings at a mediocre average of 19.63 and a strike rate of 111.34, the former RCB skipper has also faced three ducks in this one season.

In the games against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, a harmless delivery from the left-arm spinner on the leg-side saw Virat Kohli flicking it directly into the hands of Kane Williamson.

Kohli first smiled in shock and was then seen walking back with his head down. He was seen walking all the way back to the dressing room and continued to talk about the dismissal to one of his teammates.

The disappointment was visible on his face and head coach Sanjay Bangar was also seen consoling Virat Kohli by hugging him as well.

WATCH:

The way Sanjay Bangar is handling Virat Kohli in his bad phase....he desperately needs it #RCBvSRH #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/JhlUnlhaVe May 8, 2022

Talking about RCB's performance so far, the side is currently at the fourth position with six wins in 11 matches. They have a great chance to make it to the playoffs but will need to keep winning games as they have a negative run rate.

As far as Sunrisers Hyderabad is concerned, they have won five and lost as many in 10 outings. They are presently in a must-win position to see themselves in the top 4.