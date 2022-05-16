IPL 2022: DC's David Warner dismissed for duck by Punjab Kings all-rounder Liam Livingstone

David Warner dismissed for a duck

While Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) are playing their do-or-die game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, DC batter David Warner, hit a shot that saw him get out for a duck. This was the first golden duck for David Warner after 8 long years in IPL.

Walking onto the field after being asked to bat first, Warner saw a new opening partner in Sarfaraz Khan. While the latter was first seen taking a strike with PBKS' Liam Livingstone going to bowl, Warner, at the end moment made a change and took stike himself.

However, the plan surely backfired as the ball was gently tossed up outside off and Warner strode forward to drive, but it ended up pushing at it, slicing it to backward point. Rahul Chahar, who was standing there took a simple catch.

Surely this was the perfect start for Punjab Kings as they got the dangerous Warner back for a golden duck.

It also needed to be known that the winner of today's game will go into the top four and overtake Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

As for the clash, Punjab won the toss and opted to field first. While the Mayank Agarwal-led side made no changes to their squad, Delhi captain Rishabh Pant said the side has two changes.

"We have two changes - Khaleel comes back after injury in place of Chetan Sakariya, and Sarfaraz comes in for KS Bharat".

Teams:

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.