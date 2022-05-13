'David Warner partied more than practice, we sent him back': Virender Sehwag's stunning revelation

Virender Sehwag opened up on David Warner's infamous stint with Delhi in IPL 2009

David Warner has firmly established his reputation as one of the world's most lethal batsmen in the world. However, that wasn't the case always, and there was a time when Warner was sent back from IPL because of his disciplinary issues.

In a recent interview, former Indian opener Virender Sehwag revealed that during IPL 2009, Warner had struggled with a lot of issues. He partied a lot, more than he practised, and even fought with some of his teammates.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, Sehwag stated, "I too have vented out my frustrations on a couple of players and David Warner was one of them. Because when he had joined newly, he partied more than believing in practice or playing matches. In the first year, he had a fight with a few players so we sent him back for the last two matches."

The veteran also added that it was important to teach Warner a 'lesson' at the time, and despite him being kept away from the side, Delhi Daredevils continued to rack up the wins.

"Sometimes it happens that you keep someone out to teach them a lesson. He was new so it was important to show him that you alone are not important for the team, others are too. There are other players who can play and win the match for the team too. And that’s what happened. We kept him out of the team and won as well," said Sehwag.

Warner has since become a key player for Delhi in IPL 2022, having already scored 427 runs in just 10 games.

However, last season, the Australian southpaw was in the headlines for all the wrong reasons as he was dropped from Sunrisers Hyderabad's captaincy midway through the season, and was benched for the remaining games.

He subsequently joined Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2022 mega auction, and has been impressive as usual, during his second stint in Delhi colors.