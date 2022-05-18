KKR vs LSG Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants match in IPL 2022

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 18, 2022, 07:14 AM IST

Kolkata Knight Riders are currently placed at the sixth position on the points table of this season of the Tata IPL whereas Lucknow Super Giants are currently placed at the third spot on the points table.

Kolkata Knight Riders played their last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad where they won the game by 54 runs. Andre Russell and Sam Billings smashed 49 runs and 34 runs respectively for Kolkata Knight Riders in that game. Andre Russell grabbed 3 wickets while Tim Southee picked a couple of scalps.

Whereas, Lucknow Super Giants played their last game against Rajasthan Royals where they lost by 24 runs. Deepak Hooda managed to score 59 runs for Lucknow Super Giants in that game. Ravi Bishnoi picked 2 wickets for the side.

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock, Lokesh Rahul

Batters: Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh

All-rounders: Krunal Pandya, Andre Russell

Bowlers: Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Avesh Khan.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders Probable Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), Lokesh Rahul (c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Aaron Finch, Sam Billings (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Varun Chakravarthy, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav.

Quinton de Kock, Lokesh Rahul (C), Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Krunal Pandya, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Avesh Khan.