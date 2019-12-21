IPL 2020: Yashasvi Jaiswal's father reacts to his son's big-money move to Rajasthan Royals

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 auction took place in Kolkata on Thursday (December 19) which saw Rajasthan Royals (RR) pay a hefty fee of Rs 2.40 crores to secure the services of India U19 cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Yashasvi had to do a lot of struggle at the start of his cricketing career where he had to sell paani puris for a living.

The 17-year-old recently also became the youngest cricketer to score a List A double century and is currently in the India U-19 squad for World Cup starting January 17.

Reacting to his son's big-money move to RR, father Bhupendra Jaiswal expressed his delight and said he is happy that his son's hard work for years has finally paid off.

“His hard work is paying off. I hope that he will perform well in the IPL and would get a chance in the Indian side. I am extremely happy. It is not about money."

"It is about the hard work that he has done. He is making us proud and I pray to God that he will do well in the upcoming U-19 World Cup and bring the coveted trophy to the country,” Bhupendra Jaiswal was quoted saying by ANI.

Yashasvi's mother, Kanchan Jaiswal also said she is happy and wants to see his son play for the Team India soon.

“I'm very happy with his selection in Rajasthan Royals and hope that he will make it to the senior side soon,” she said.

Rajasthan Royals full squad: Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Steve Smith, Robin Uthappa, David Miller, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Markande, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tewatia, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anirudha Joshi, Tom Curran, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Anuj Rawat.