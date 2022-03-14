Step inside Team India captain Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh's sea-facing abode worth Rs 30 crore

Team India captain Rohit Sharma is currently undergoing a purple patch. The last year or so has been phenomenal for him. A player who began his career juggling between multiple batting positions, the 34-year-old has come a long way to become India's captain in all three formats of the gentleman's game.

As it comes with success, Rohit too didn't have it all easy. But he's worked incredibly hard to rise to the top. Take his house, for example, the Nagpur-born cricketer lives in a magnificent sea-facing apartment in Mumbai's Worli.

Rohit resides on the 29th floor of Ahuja Towers, a plush 53-storeyed apartment that offers a mesmerizing view of the Arabian sea, along with his wife Ritika Sajdeh, and daughter Samaira.

For the unversed, Rohit purchased his magnificent abode for INR 30 crore in 2015, shortly before tying the knot with Ritika.

The 4-BHK apartment offers a splendid 270-degree view of the Arabian sea and in this article, we'll give you a sneak peek inside Team India skipper Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh's plush apartment:

Rohit Sharma's house: Dining Area

The dining area of Rohit Sharma and Ritika's home features a glistening marble floor, it's a spacious room where the couple sit down to have their meals, and chill, when they're not travelling. They have a six-seater dining table, with ivory hued-chairs. The wall beside the dining table features artistic alternating strips of wood and mirror-work, and since the dining area is situated near the balcony, it's a well-lit dining area that oozes sheer class.

Rohit Sharma's house: Kitchen

Rohit and Ritika's kitchen has a minimalistic feel to it, with some quirky choices for crockery. The 34-year-old is well renowned for his love for coffee, and for that reason, Rohit also has an espresso machine in his house. Sleek wooden cabinets in the kitchen give it a nice look and feel.

Rohit Sharma's drawing room

During the lockdown phase, Rohit shared plenty of glimpses of his TV room. A classy grey carpet covers the floor, beneath a geometric centre-table that sits alongside an L-shaped couch which has a gorgeous beach tone to it.

Rohit Shama's balcony

Grey seems to be the go-to colour for the Sharma family, as the walls of their balcony too feature greyish toned marble walls, with distressed patterns. Not to forget the magnificent view of the Mumbai skyline that we've previously mentioned, and this area doubles up as a workout area for Rohit, and a play area for his beloved daughter Samaira.

Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh's bedroom

While the rest of the house is enveloped in marble floors, the bedroom of Rohit and Ritika's abode features glossy wooden panels which complement the sky-white tones of their bedroom furniture, be it the chest of drawers under the television, or the almirahs.

Craving for more? Here are some more pics and videos of Rohit Sharma's plush home: