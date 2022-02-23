'Can you call me back?': Wife Ritika Sajdeh pulls Rohit Sharma's leg on Instagram post

Rohit Sharma led Team India is currently preparing for their three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, which kicks off on Thursday, The two neighbours will contest in a three-match T20I series, followed by a two-match Test series which begins from March 4.

As the team were gearing up for their next assignment, skipper Rohit Sharma shared a picture on Instagram, which his wife Ritika Sajdeh used to pull his leg.

'The Hitman' took to Instagram and a series of pictures himself, practising at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, ahead of the series opener on Thursday.

READ| 'They are looked upon as leaders': Rohit Sharma picks 3 players who could captain Team India after him

'Next Up, Sri Lanka', wrote Rohit in the caption. The post however caught the attention of Rohit's wife Ritika, who left a hilarious comment which will surely crack you up!

Ritika asked her husband to call her back, writing in the comments section, "Yeah yeah that’s all great but can you call me back please?"

You can check out Rohit Sharma's post below:

Rohit recently led his side to flawless series wins over West Indies in the T20I series and the ODI series as well. The 34-year-old hasn't lost a single game since taking over as permanent captain, from Virat Kohli in both ODIs and T20Is.

READ| It’s an honour to be all-format captain for India, says Rohit Sharma ahead of Sri Lanka series

He will also be seen leading out the team in the Test format as well after the BCCI named him permanent captain recently.

Earlier in the day, Rohit attended the pre-match virtual presser ahead of the first T20I against Sri Lanka, wherein he admitted that it was an honour to lead the nation across all formats.

"It's a huge honour and a great feeling to be captaining India in all three forms. I have a lot of challenges to look forward to now. Once the opportunity came through, I was glad and very happy to be captaining the team. We have got a solid bunch of guys and looking forward to lead them on the park and see what we can create on the field," said Rohit.