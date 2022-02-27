'Winning series is a cup of tea': Hilarious reactions emerge to Rohit Sharma's VIRAL video of sipping a hot drink

With the way India's middle-order performed, surely skipper Rohit Sharma had no tension as they ensured India won the second clash by seven wickets against Sri Lanka. During the chase of 183 runs, Team India had lost two early wickets - their openers.

However, Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson, followed by Ravindra Jadeja destroyed the Sri Lankan bowling attack as they chased down the total with 17 balls to spare.

Meanwhile, while India was inching closer towards victory in the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, a video posted by the BCCI has grabbed the attention of all.

On Saturday, as India was batting, BCCI posted a video of the 'Hitman' in the dressing room having a cup of hot beverage amid the chilly Dharamshala weather. When he did notice the camera on him, Rohit was seen offering one to the cameraperson as well while having a laugh about it. The video has since gone viral.

WATCH:

Just what you need in the cold Dharamsala weather @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/xUgz8W9ERR — BCCI (@BCCI) February 26, 2022

However, the replies and even shares of the video got has got netizens laughing. Even Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Punjab Kings (PBKS) shared a meme from a popular Bollywood film suggesting that Rohit was looking for a partner to have some coffee.

Me when I see someone staring at my drink. https://t.co/V4r5caHdgu February 26, 2022

.. Love this guy! Those expressions can win an academy award. Love his press conferences - no plastic answers, speaks straight from the heart ! There’s a natural regality about him. — Vikash Kumar (@vikashmehta02) February 27, 2022

As for the clash, back-to-back victories in the T20I games saw India take a 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. The two sides had played two matches against each other so far where India won both the games. In the first match, India won by 62 runs, while in the second, the host nation defeated Sri Lanka by 7 wickets.