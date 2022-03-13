IND vs SL: Skipper Rohit Sharma's cracking SIX leaves spectator with fractured nose

When team India plays a game at home, it becomes a must to have passionate fans at the stadium. At the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, the spectators made sure to boost the morale of the Men in Blue as they took on Sri Lanka in the 2nd Test of the two-match series, which is also the pink-ball Test.

As fans were seen cheering for the side, Indian team captain Rohit Sharma, who was batting, smashed a six which reached the spectators and went on to even break the nose of one of them on the opening day of the game.

Due to this, the fan had to be admitted to the hospital, after he had a deep cut on his nose. It was later found, that he had a fracture in his nose. The incident took place after the skipper got the short ball and he hit it over mid-wicket. Vishwa Fernando's ball was seen going straight into the stands.

However, while one of those cricket fans tried to catch this ball, it did not end well and hit the spectator, a 22-year-old male in the D corporate box's nose.

"X-ray showed a fracture of the nasal bone. Cut injury over the nose was sutured," confirmed Dr Ajith Benedict Rayan, medical director of the Hosmat Hospital, TOI reported.

As for the clash, the visitors were all out for 109 runs. Jasprit Bumrah and R Ashwin had scalped two wickets apiece on the start of Day 2 and bowled them out within six overs.

With a lead, Rohit and Mayank Agarwal had got off to a steady start but lost the latter to Embuldeniya. Rohit has now been joined by Hanuma Vihari.