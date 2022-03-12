'Babysitter' Rishabh Pant is back, poses adorably with Rohit Sharma's daughter Samaira - SEE pic

Rishabh Pant had a memorable tour of Australia in 2018-19 when he was hilariously asked by Aussie skipper Tim Paine to 'babysit' his kids. What started as a banter on-field between the two cricketers quickly developed into a real-life scenario as Pant later actually met Paine's kids.

The youngster from Delhi hence earned the moniker 'babysitter' and he was at it once again, 'babysitting' Rohit Sharma's daughter Samaira ahead of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka.

Pant shared pictures of himself alongside the team India skipper's daughter, wherein the duo can be seen adorably posing with each other. Pant also endorsed a drawing that Samaira had made.

From the looks of it, little Samaira had drawn a scenery, with a house, mountains over a sunny backdrop, and a river flowing beside a hut. The classic you could say!

Hilariously, Pant also tagged Rohit's wife Ritika Sajdeh, who we think might have clicked the pictures. In the caption, the wicket-keeper batsman had a hidden joke of sorts, which read, "Caption needed."

Rishabh Pant and the rest of the Indian team would be raring to go in the second Test against Sri Lanka. The southpaw himself was in good form as he struck a 96-run knock in the previous game, falling 4 runs shy of a well-deserved century.

After the conclusion of the Test series, Pant will link up with his Indian Premier League (IPL) side Delhi Capitals, who on Saturday, unveiled their new jersey for the upcoming campaign.