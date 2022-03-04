IND vs SL: Rishabh Pant nears Sachin Tendulkar's unwanted 'nervous 90s' record, netizens react with memes

Rishabh Pant was playing at 96 when Suranga Lakmal bowled the youngster and all of the Indian cricket fans probably would have burst out in anger. Pant had been stupendous in his innings, playing some brilliant shots as he neared his century.

It would prove to be a big heartbreak as Pant was bowled, and he thereby missed his ton by just 4 runs. Interestingly, this is the fourth incident when Pant was dismissed in home Tests in his 90s.

Netizens on Twitter were quick to compare Pant to former Indian great Sachin Tendulkar who was dismissed in his 90s a whopping 6 times in Tests played in India.

The 'nervous 90s' phrase was also mentioned in plenty of tweets, and like always, netizens posted various hilarious memes as they compared Pant to Tendulkar.

Here's how Twitterati reacted to Pant getting dismissed in his 90s once again:

Most Dismissals in 90s at Home in Tests for India



6: Sachin Tendulkar

4: Rishabh Pant*

4: Sunil Gavaskar#RishabhPant — ComeOn Cricket (@ComeOnCricket) March 4, 2022

Rishabh pant becoming next Sachin because he is mostly getting out in 90s.#INDvSL #VK100 — Revenger (@_Vaibhav_464) March 4, 2022

"By this rate, Pant will break Sachin's most nervous 90s record before Virat breaks his century's record!"@RishabhPant17 @imVkohli @BCCI #INDvsSL — Prince Kumar (@princekmr560) March 4, 2022

Rishabh pant dismissed 5th time in 90s while Sachin Tendulkar has been dismissed 10 times in nervous 90s in his Test career.



Unlucky !#INDvSL #CricketTwitter March 4, 2022

Talking about the match, India were able to finish Day 1 with a score of 357/6, thanks to Pant and Hanuma Vihari's fifties. While Pant may have missed his century, Vihari scored 58 off 128.

Virat Kohli, who played his in milestone 100th Test match, scored 45 off deliveries, while Ravindra Jadeja (45*off 82) and Ravichandran Ashwin (10* off 11) will resume the innings on Day 2.