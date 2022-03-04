Shocking! Fan correctly predicts Virat Kohli's dismissal in detail, Virender Sehwag reacts

On Friday, Virat Kohli became the 12th Indian player to complete a century of caps, in Test cricket, but the 33-year-old couldn't end his long wait of the 71st century. Kohli was dismissed on 45 runs by Lasith Embuldeniya, and the former Indian skipper couldn't believe that he was bowled.

However, how would you react if we told you a fan on Twitter had earlier predicted exactly how many runs Virat would score in his 100th Test match, and how he would get out. That's not all, the prediction came hours before the match had even started!

It's true, a Twitter user correctly predicted how many runs Virat would score, the bowler who would dismiss him, and how Virat would react after getting bowled. Creepy right? But that's exactly how it would turn out to be, his prediction was more or less pretty accurate with left former Indian opener Virender Sehwag in awe as well!

The prediction was posted by the Twitter user at 12:46 AM on Friday, and it has to be said, that he completely nailed it.

Kohli Won't score a 100 in his 100th test. Will score 45 (100) with 4 gorgeous cover drives and then Embuldeniya will knock his stumps over and he'll pretend to be shocked and will nod his head in disappointment — shruti #100 (@Quick__Single) March 3, 2022

"Kohli Won't score a 100 in his 100th test. Will score 45 (100) with 4 gorgeous cover drives and then Embuldeniya will knock his stumps over and he'll pretend to be shocked and will nod his head in disappointment," read the fan's tweet.

As it would turn out to be, the prediction came out to be nearly correct, and it left other fans on Twitter in awe. Virender Sehwag also took notice of the Twitter user's prediction and the veteran cricketer was also impressed. Sehwag retweeted the fan's original tweet and wrote 'Wow'.

Talking about the match, India lost skipper Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal under 80 runs, after which Kohli forged a 90-run partnership with Hanuma Vihari. After they both departed in quick succession, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant steadied the ship.

Dhananjaya de Silva got rid of Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja joined Pant in the middle. India were cruising at 329/5 at the time of writing.