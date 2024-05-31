Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash: Guru Randhawa offers glimpse of lavish cruise, watch

The wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will take place in Mumbai on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC.

Attendees of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities are experiencing sheer luxury on a grand cruise. Singer-actor Guru Randhawa provided a sneak peek into the celebration as he arrived at the venue, where he is set to perform. This marks the couple's second pre-wedding bash, held six weeks before their wedding scheduled for July 12.

Following the extravagant event in Jamnagar, Gujarat, which featured over 1,200 guests including global stars like Rihanna, Anant and Radhika have now organized another celebration on a luxury cruise. Guru Randhawa, along with American rapper Pitbull, will be entertaining the guests at this high-profile bash.

Randhawa shared a video on Instagram, capturing his excitement as he arrived at the cruise. "Hi from Cannes," he captioned the post, adding, “Level sabke niklege, level, sabke niklege,” while smiling broadly at the cruise.

Fans were thrilled by Randhawa's post. One user commented, “Guru Randhawa X Katy Perry X Pitbull in Anant Ambani’s Second pre-wedding in France and Italy….,” while another wrote, “Level Guru Randhawa .”

T-Series also confirmed Randhawa's performance through a series of updates. They posted, “Guru Randhawa makes his way to Cannes to perform at the pre-wedding of #Ambanis. He is set to rock the #Ambani cruise pre-wedding with his signature style! Guru Randhawa brings his chart-toppers to the high seas for the #Ambani pre-wedding bash in Cannes!”

Numerous fan accounts of the Ambanis have been actively sharing photos and videos of the four-day event on the cruise. Among these, images of Ranveer Singh posing with guests went viral yesterday.

The wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will take place in Mumbai on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC.