Inside MS Dhoni, Sakshi Dhoni’s pet family: Exotic horses, pack of dogs worth Rs 5 lakh and more

MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni have a wide array of animals and furry friends in their massive Ranchi farmhouse, including ponies, horses, and dogs.

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni, who recently led his IPL team to victory shared a video of him surrounded by his pet dogs on his birthday, as we lovingly cut his cake and fed his pet family. The video went viral on Instagram and gathered millions of likes.

However, not many people know that MS Dhoni has a lot of animals living in his massive Ranchi farmhouse. Apart from having multiple pet dogs, the Dhoni family also has a passion for stallions and has two horses living on the farm that we know of.

MS Dhoni’s Ranchi farmhouse is home to a Shetland pony which is one of the rarest and most potent and popular breeds of horses in the world. A Shetland pony, of top breed and characteristics, is usually sold for around Rs 1.3 lakh.

Apart from the pony, who is very close with Dhoni’s daughter Ziva, the CSK skipper also welcomed a stunning black stallion called Chetak into his pet family, videos of whom are often shared by his wife Sakshi Dhoni on social media.

Not only the two horses, but MS Dhoni is also an avid dog lover and has as many as six dogs who live on his farm. The dog family on his farm includes a couple of Belgian Malinois, two White Huskies and a Dutch Shepherd.

A Dutch Shepherd usually costs around Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh in India, while the other dog breeds cost around Rs 60,000 – Rs 70,000 each, taking up the total price of his pack of dogs to around Rs 5 lakh. However, it is not known whether Dhoni has adopted or purchased these pets.

READ | This cricketer beat MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar to become India’s most valued celeb with brand value of Rs 1460 crore