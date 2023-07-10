Headlines

Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys beach volleyball match with her son Taimur on their Italian vacation

Meet Raj Reddy, farmer’s son who is brain behind Apple Siri, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Microsoft Cortana

Hyundai’s cheapest SUV launched in India at Rs 5.99 lakh: Design, features and more of new Exter

Inside MS Dhoni, Sakshi Dhoni’s pet family: Exotic horses, pack of dogs worth Rs 5 lakh and more

Remember Dilip Doshi, once played for India with broken foot? He became crorepati businessman

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys beach volleyball match with her son Taimur on their Italian vacation

Meet Raj Reddy, farmer’s son who is brain behind Apple Siri, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Microsoft Cortana

Hyundai’s cheapest SUV launched in India at Rs 5.99 lakh: Design, features and more of new Exter

Most dangerous female criminals in the world

8 most action-packed scenes in Jawan prevue

Actors who have appeared bald on screen

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

Meet Sunny Singh, Adipurush's Lakshman, who made TV debut with Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Meet Rupali Barua, Ashish Vidyarthi's wife, who married actor at his 60

Khalistan supporter heckles Rahul Gandhi in US & MS Dhoni set to be admitted to hospital & more | DNA News Wrap, May 31

Odisha train accident: 9 teams of NDRF deployed for rescue operation

Neeraj Chopra scripts history, secures World No 1 spot in men's javelin throw rankings

Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys beach volleyball match with her son Taimur on their Italian vacation

Manushi Chhillar opens up on her debut film Samrat Prithviraj failing at box office: 'I feel I got what I wanted'

Here's how Vijay Varma reacted to his girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia and Rajinikanth's song Kaavaalaa from Jailer

Homecricket

cricket

Inside MS Dhoni, Sakshi Dhoni’s pet family: Exotic horses, pack of dogs worth Rs 5 lakh and more

MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni have a wide array of animals and furry friends in their massive Ranchi farmhouse, including ponies, horses, and dogs.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 12:37 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni, who recently led his IPL team to victory shared a video of him surrounded by his pet dogs on his birthday, as we lovingly cut his cake and fed his pet family. The video went viral on Instagram and gathered millions of likes.

However, not many people know that MS Dhoni has a lot of animals living in his massive Ranchi farmhouse. Apart from having multiple pet dogs, the Dhoni family also has a passion for stallions and has two horses living on the farm that we know of.

MS Dhoni’s Ranchi farmhouse is home to a Shetland pony which is one of the rarest and most potent and popular breeds of horses in the world. A Shetland pony, of top breed and characteristics, is usually sold for around Rs 1.3 lakh.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781)

 

Apart from the pony, who is very close with Dhoni’s daughter Ziva, the CSK skipper also welcomed a stunning black stallion called Chetak into his pet family, videos of whom are often shared by his wife Sakshi Dhoni on social media.

Not only the two horses, but MS Dhoni is also an avid dog lover and has as many as six dogs who live on his farm. The dog family on his farm includes a couple of Belgian Malinois, two White Huskies and a Dutch Shepherd.

A Dutch Shepherd usually costs around Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh in India, while the other dog breeds cost around Rs 60,000 – Rs 70,000 each, taking up the total price of his pack of dogs to around Rs 5 lakh. However, it is not known whether Dhoni has adopted or purchased these pets.

READ | This cricketer beat MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar to become India’s most valued celeb with brand value of Rs 1460 crore

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Jawan: First footage from Shah Rukh Khan's much awaited actioner will be out on this date

Bawaal trailer: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor battle their 'inner conflict' in Nitesh Tiwari's directorial

'Jaws vs speed': Intense fight between crocodile and cheetah stuns internet, video is viral

Hina Khan stuns in colourful co-ord ensemble in Goa; pics go viral

Arshad Warsi says 'thank you, you just saved me’ after he gets replaced from film without his knowledge

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

Meet Sunny Singh, Adipurush's Lakshman, who made TV debut with Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Meet Rupali Barua, Ashish Vidyarthi's wife, who married actor at his 60

In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name

From Rekha to Zeenat: Look at alleged love affairs of Pakistan's ex PM Imran Khan with Bollywood actresses

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE