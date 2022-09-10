IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Indian Women vs England Women match in Durham

IND-W vs ENG-W

Harmanpreet Kaur's Indian Women's cricket team will face off against England Women for a limited-overs series from Saturday. First up, the two sides will play a three-match T20I series, with the first fixture scheduled to be played in Durham.

Both teams will be missing some key players, with England Women without the services of skipper Heather Knight, as well as Nat Sciver and Katherine Brunt.

For India, Jemimah Rodrigues will be out through injury and both teams could give chances to some young faces.

Dream11 Prediction – Indian Women vs England Women – 1st T20I

IND-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Indian Women vs England Women

Indian Women vs England Women Legends My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Amy Jones

Batsmen – Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley

All-rounders – Deepti Sharma, Alice Capsey

Bowlers – Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav

IND-W vs ENG-W Probable Playing XIs

Indian Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sneh Rana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur

England Women: Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones (C), Bryony Smith, Issy Wong, Danielle Wyatt

IND-W vs ENG-W My Dream11 team

Amy Jones, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Deepti Sharma, Alice Capsey, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav

IND-W vs ENG-W Match Details

The 1st T20I IND-W vs ENG-W is scheduled to start at 11:30 PM IST on September 10 in Durham and the live action can be viewed on Sony Sports Network channels. The live streaming will be available on SonyLiv.