IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I live streaming: How to watch India Women vs England Women match in Durham

Here's all you need to know about the first T20I between India Women and England Women in Durham on September 10, Saturday.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian Women's cricket team return to action on Saturday as they face off against England Women's cricket team. After shadow of doubts over the fixture, given the passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) gave a green light to the match.

The Three Lionesses will play a three-match T20I series against the Women in Blue and both sides will be without some of their regular players. England are missing skipper Heather Knight, as well as Nat Sciver and Katherine Brunt.

For India, Jemimah Rodrigues will be out through injury and both teams could give chances to some young faces.

Here's all you need to know about the first T20I between England Women and India Women

When will ENG-W vs IND-W 1st T20I match take place?

The ENG-W vs IND-W 1st T20I match will be played on Saturday, September 10.

Where will ENG-W vs IND-W 1st T20I match be played?

ENG-W vs IND-W 1st T20I match will be played at the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street, Durham.

What time will ENG-W vs IND-W 1st T20I match start?

ENG-W vs IND-W 1st T20I match will begin at 11:30 PM IST.

Where can you watch ENG-W vs IND-W 1st T20I match on TV?

ENG-W vs IND-W 1st T20I match will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network channels in India.

Where can you watch ENG-W vs IND-W 1st T20I match live streaming?

ENG-W vs IND-W 1st T20I match can be streamed online on the SonyLiv app.

India Women's squad for T20I series in England

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sneh Rana, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Radha Yadav, S Meghana, Taniyaa Bhatia (WK), R Gayakwad, D Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (WK), KP Navgire.