IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I live streaming: How to watch India Women vs England Women match in Durham

Headlines

India asks Canada to withdraw 40 diplomats as row over Khalistani leader’s killing intensifies

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan’s lesser known business in Dubai is worth Rs 18,000 crore; mega UAE project is…

IAS officers' salary: Know about perks and allowances of civil servants

Bambai Meri Jaan actor Lakshya Kochhar on show's comparisons with real-life events, shares major update on season 2

OnePlus 11R 5G Solar Red unveiled, gets massive 18GB RAM, check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

India asks Canada to withdraw 40 diplomats as row over Khalistani leader’s killing intensifies

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan’s lesser known business in Dubai is worth Rs 18,000 crore; mega UAE project is…

IAS officers' salary: Know about perks and allowances of civil servants

7 foods to improve digestion

K-beauty ingredients for healthy and glowing skin

7 Health benefits of karela (bitter gourd) juice

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

Rajasthan: PM Modi Attacks Ashok Gehlot's Rajasthan Government In Chittorgarh Rally

EP 5: Ben Stokes | Players to watch out for in the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 | World Cup 2023

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan ties the knot for second time, wedding photos and videos goes viral

Bambai Meri Jaan actor Lakshya Kochhar on show's comparisons with real-life events, shares major update on season 2

Gajraj Rao on podcast debut Chitthiyan, why he felt he wouldn't stand in front of co-stars: 'Their voice was better'

Vivek Agnihotri reacts after people protest against The Vaccine War outside theatres in Mumbai: Watch

HomeCricket

Cricket

IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I live streaming: How to watch India Women vs England Women match in Durham

Here's all you need to know about the first T20I between India Women and England Women in Durham on September 10, Saturday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 01:54 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian Women's cricket team return to action on Saturday as they face off against England Women's cricket team. After shadow of doubts over the fixture, given the passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) gave a green light to the match. 

The Three Lionesses will play a three-match T20I series against the Women in Blue and both sides will be without some of their regular players. England are missing skipper Heather Knight, as well as Nat Sciver and Katherine Brunt.

For India, Jemimah Rodrigues will be out through injury and both teams could give chances to some young faces. 

READ| 'Next 29 hundreds will be a tough road..': Shoaib Akhtar gives stern verdict to Virat Kohli

Here's all you need to know about the first T20I between England Women and India Women

When will ENG-W vs IND-W 1st T20I match take place?

The ENG-W vs IND-W 1st T20I match will be played on Saturday, September 10.

Where will ENG-W vs IND-W 1st T20I match be played?

ENG-W vs IND-W 1st T20I match will be played at the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street, Durham.

What time will ENG-W vs IND-W 1st T20I match start?

ENG-W vs IND-W 1st T20I match will begin at 11:30 PM IST. 

READ: Watch: Chris Gayle shares video of his yacht party, says 'these ladies ain't leaving'

Where can you watch ENG-W vs IND-W 1st T20I match on TV?

ENG-W vs IND-W 1st T20I match will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network channels in India. 

Where can you watch ENG-W vs IND-W 1st T20I match live streaming?

ENG-W vs IND-W 1st T20I match can be streamed online on the SonyLiv app. 

India Women's squad for T20I series in England

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sneh Rana, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Radha Yadav, S Meghana, Taniyaa Bhatia (WK), R Gayakwad, D Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (WK), KP Navgire.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

South Africa’s Faf Du Plessis predicts this Indian player to be the highest run-getter in World Cup 2023

The Vaccine War box office collection day 3: Vivek Agnihotri film grows by 90%, earns Rs 3.50 crore in three days

Meet Arun Misra, IIT graduate, ex-employee of Ratan Tata's company, now leads Rs 1,30,000 crore firm as CEO

Explained: What is the US Government Shutdown? Can a 'shutdown' situation hit India anytime soon?

Navya Nanda Naveli makes debut at Paris Fashion Week in sexy red off-shoulder dress: Watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE