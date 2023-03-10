IND vs AUS: Khawaja’s 180 helps Australia reach 480, Ashwin bags 6 wickets for India

Source: Twitter

Australia were bowled out for 480 runs on Day 2 after putting up a great fight against India in the first innings of the 4th test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy on Friday (March 10). Usman Khawaja dominated the scorecard for Australia with his 180 runs, making the highest individual score by any batter in this series.

Cameron green on the other hand scored his maiden Test century in the Narendra Modi Stadium before R Ashwin dismissed him for 114. Khawaja and Green stood strong for the 5th wicket partnership as they added 208 runs and became the second-highest partnership pair after Allan Border and Kim Hughes, who put on 222 runs for 3rd wickets back in 1979.

Aussies tailenders looked comfortable for the first time in this series as Todd Murphy and Nathan Lyon added 70 runs for the 9th wicket partnership. Murphy scored 41 off just 61 deliveries whereas his partner N Lyon got dismissed for 34 (96).

For India, spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took his 26th fifer at home, leaving behind Indian veteran bowler, Anil Kumble, who had a record of 25 fifers at home. Ashwin’s 6 for 91 helped India restrict the visitors for 480. Mohammed Shami dismissed Marnus Labuschange and Peter Handscomb on the first day, meanwhile, Axer Patel and Ravindra Jadeja contributed with 1 wicket each.

In reply, India played 10 overs and scored 36 runs without losing any wickets. Indian captain Rohit Sharma and opener Shubman Gill are on the crease for 17 and 18 runs respectively. The pair will resume their innings on Day 3 at IST 9:30 am on Saturday (March 11).