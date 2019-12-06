India vs West Indies 1st T20I: Live streaming, preview, teams, time in India (IST) and where to watch on TV

After having a successful outing against Bangladesh, India will look to continue on the winning momentum as they take on West Indies in the first T20I in Hyderabad.

The Men in Blue had whitewashed Windies in all three formats when they visited the Caribbean Islands earlier in August.

While India's top-order batting - Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer - will be tough to crack, the Indian bowling also looks stronger, with the return of Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Teams:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant(w), Shivam Dube, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Sanju Samson

West Indies Squad: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard(c), Denesh Ramdin(w), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Nicholas Pooran, Kesrick Williams, Khary Pierre, Sherfane Rutherford

Here’s a look at when and where to watch India vs West Indies 1st T20I:

Where and when is India vs West Indies 1st T20I being played?

India vs West Indies 1st T20I will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

What time does India vs West Indies 1st T20I begin?

India vs West Indies 1st T20I begins at 7 PM IST on Friday (December 6).

Where to watch India vs West Indies 1st T20I live (TV channels)?

India vs West Indies 1st T20I will be telecast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi commentary.

How and where to watch online India vs West Indies 1st T20I live streaming?

The live streaming of India vs West Indies 1st T20I will be available on the Hotstar app.