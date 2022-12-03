India missed the trick by not using leg spinner in the T20I World Cup: Moeen Ali

Moeen Ali

England all-rounder Moeen Ali feels that India missed a leg spinner in the 2022 T20 World Cup and the pressure of performing on the big stage is one of the reasons for the 'Men-in-Blue' failure in ICC tournaments.

Despite having so much depth and talent, India have not been able to win the ICC for nine years now. They won the ICC Champions Trophy back in 2013 under M.S. Dhoni`s captaincy.

"So many people follow Indian cricket, and the media, too, keep a close watch. India has a huge pool of talent but I guess the pressure of performing in the big tournament...your best players do that, but I think that`s all it is," Ali told IANS on the sideline of Abu Dhabi T10 here.

Asked what went wrong for India in the T20 World Cup, he said, "India missed a leg spinner there in Australia and the team came across England on a very good day."

Moeen Ali is leading Morrisville Samp Army in the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10. Talking about the league, he said, "T10 is difficult, the pace of the game is really tough. It is a very good format but at the same time very difficult."

Asked about the impact of the league in international cricket, he said the players can earn good money through such leagues.

"Other players of other nations don't get a good amount like India, England, Australia, so they have to play these leagues to get good money. A lot of people say that you need to take a rest but sometimes you can't afford to take a rest. The schedule is packed but you have to squeeze in everything," he said.

"Playing league also helps in adapting to new situations and learning, planning according to the game," he added.