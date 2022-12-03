IPL 2023: Franchises asked to submit final list of shortlisted players by December 9

IPL

The preparation for next year's edition of the Indian Premier League is well and truly underway after 991 players registered themselves for the upcoming IPL 2023 auction on Thursday, December 1. All the participating ten franchises will have to submit the list of shortlisted players for the upcoming auction on December 9.

The IPL 2023 auction, which is scheduled to take place on December 23 in Kochi, will witness 714 Indian players go under the hammer. Following India on the list of most players in the upcoming mini-auction are Australia (57), South Africa (52), West Indies (33), and England (31).

The ten franchises have been asked to submit the list of players they are interested in by the 9th of December, with the shortlisted players going under the hammer on December 23 in Kochi. While the likes of Ben Stokes and Sam Curran have been placed in the highest base price bracket of ₹2 crore, no Indian player made it to the ₹2 crore band, a first in the history of the tournament.

Former Punjab Kings skipper Mayank Agarwal along with capped Indian players Kedar Jadhav and Manish Pandey, are the most-priced Indian players ahead of the auction, having set a base price of ₹1 crore. Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Unadkat has placed himself in the ₹50 lakh category along with veteran Indian batting ace Ajinkya Rahane.

Earlier, the franchises had disclosed the final list of players they had retained and released on November 15, with 85 players being released from their present teams. The upcoming mini-auction later this month with provide the teams with the opportunity to balance their squads.