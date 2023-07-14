IND vs WI: Sachin Tendulkar heaps praise on Yashasvi Jaiswal as opener slams maiden Test hundred on debut

Jaiswal's debut Test century places him among an elite group of players, as he becomes the 17th player from India to score a hundred on his Test debut.

India's most celebrated cricketer, Sachin Tendulkar, has commended Yashasvi Jaiswal for his remarkable debut test hundred against West Indies. Jaiswal achieved this feat on Day 2 of the first test at Windsor Park, Dominica, on Thursday.

The outstanding partnership of 229 runs between captain Rohit Sharma and Jaiswal in India's opening innings marked a historic moment in Test cricket, as it was the first time that India took the lead without losing a wicket on the first day. In contrast, West Indies managed to score only 150 runs in their first innings.

Sachin, expressing his admiration, took to Twitter to praise the young Mumbai batsman for his exceptional century.

"A Yashasvi start to your Test career, @ybj_19! Well done. And a splendid century by @ImRo45, " Sachin wrote.

The batting icon also praised India captain Rohit Sharma for reaching his 10th Test ton.

Unfortunately, Sharma was dismissed after reaching his century, and Shubman Gill struggled in his first appearance at the number three position. However, Jaiswal remained determined and displayed great patience throughout his innings.

Jaiswal's debut Test century places him among an elite group of players, as he becomes the 17th player from India to score a hundred on his Test debut. Furthermore, he joins the ranks of Shikhar Dhawan (187 against Australia in 2013) and Prithvi Shaw (134 against West Indies in 2018) as the only Indian openers to achieve this milestone.

