'Bhatta phenk raha hai': Virat Kohli allegedly questions West Indies star's bowling action

Kohli struggled to accelerate the scoring rate on the sluggish pitch. It took him 81 balls to hit his first boundary, and by the end of the day, he had faced 96 balls.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 03:30 PM IST

Virat Kohli faced a challenging day on the second day of the ongoing first Test between West Indies and India at Windsor Park in Dominica. Despite his efforts, he could only score 36* runs in approximately 90 balls, with India finishing the day at 312/2.

At the start of the day, the Indian openers, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma, had a remarkable performance. Both players achieved centuries and contributed to a partnership of 229 runs for the first wicket. Unfortunately, Rohit Sharma was dismissed after scoring 103 runs. However, Jaiswal continued to defy the West Indies bowling attack and reached his first Test fifty after facing 104 balls.

Shubman Gill, who was playing at the no.3 position for the first time, only managed to score 6 runs. As a result, Virat Kohli stepped onto the field to join Jaiswal, who was performing exceptionally well on a slow pitch that favored the West Indies spinners.

Jaiswal continued to impress and achieved his first Test century on debut, reaching the milestone in 215 balls. He concluded the day's play with an unbeaten score of 143 runs.

On the other hand, Kohli struggled to accelerate the scoring rate on the sluggish pitch. It took him 81 balls to hit his first boundary, and by the end of the day, he had faced 96 balls and remained unbeaten on 36 runs.

Interestingly, there have been several reports, including one in the Wisden, claiming that Virat Kohli was overheard on the stump microphone uttering the phrase "Bhatta phenk raha hai" while facing West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite. This phrase roughly translates to "he is throwing bricks."

This incident took place during the 79th over, when Kohli expressed his dissatisfaction with one of the deliveries and conveyed his thoughts to Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was at the other end of the pitch. Kohli's statement insinuated that Brathwaite's bowling action may not have been within the legal boundaries, suggesting the possibility of him "chucking."

This is not the first instance where Brathwaite's bowling action has come under scrutiny. During India's tour of West Indies in 2019, Brathwaite was reported for his action. Similarly, in 2017, his action was also reported. However, on both occasions, the International Cricket Council (ICC) conducted thorough investigations and concluded that his action adhered to the legal limits prescribed by the governing body.

