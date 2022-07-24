IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Queen's Park Oval Stadium Pitch, Weather report for India vs West Indies 2nd ODI in Trinidad

India vs West Indies

India managed to win against West Indies by three runs in a last-ball thriller in the first ODI game of the three-match series.

India's top order - Shikhar Dhawan (97), Shubman Gill (64) and Shreyas Iyer (54) had set the tone to help India reach the total of 308/7.

However, half-centuries by Kyle Mayers (75) and Brandon King (54) did give India a scare before lower middle order batters Akeal Hosein (32*) and Romario Shepherd (39*) led a fightback but fell three runs short.

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI weather forecast

According to weather.com, the temperature is expected around 30°C during the day and will fall to 26°C at night. The chances of rain showers during the day are 15 % and 6% at night while the humidity will be around 62% during the daytime.

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI pitch report

Talking about the pitch report at Queen's Park Oval, it is a batting-friendly surface and it was evident after the first game. There is an even bounce on the track and with the fast outfield, it would allow the batters to time for better boundary range.

IND vs WI Probable Playing XIs

India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales