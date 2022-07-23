IND vs WI 2nd ODI live streaming: When and where to watch India vs West Indies 2nd ODI in Trinidad

India will hope to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series on Sunday

After taking a 1-0 lead in the ODI series on Friday, Team India will be looking to clinch the series when they take on West Indies in the second fixture on Sunday, July 24.

Captain Shikhar Dhawan collected the Man of the Match award for his spectacular 97-run inning, and if not for some brilliant fielding from Shamarh Brooks, the southpaw could have completed his century.

India, being asked to bat first scored 308 runs, and in reply, the hosts could only muster up 305 runs in their respective 50 overs, falling shy by just 3 runs.

The West Indies will be hoping to go all the way in the second ODI, while India will try and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

When and what time will the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match start?

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match will be played on July 24 (Sunday) at 7:00 PM IST.

Where will India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match take place?

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match will take place at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad.

Which channel will telecast India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match in India?

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match will be aired on DD Sports in India.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match in India?

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match live streaming will be available on the Fancode App.

IND vs WI Probable Playing XIs

India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales