IND vs WI 2nd ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs West Indies in Trinidad

Team India will be looking to wrap up the series in the second ODI

India and West Indies will face off in the second fixtures of the ongoing ODI series on Sunday, July 24. The Men in Blue have taken a 1-0 lead in the series after a nail-biting contest between the two sides on Friday, resulting in a 3-run victory for the visitors.

India scored 308 runs after being asked to bat first, courtesy of Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill's half-centuries, but West Indies fell agonisingly short of the required target.

While the Caribbean side will be looking to pull themselves level in the series during the second ODI, India will try to take an unassailable 2-0 lead and keep their recent good run in white-ball cricket going.

Dream11 Prediction – India vs West Indies – 2nd ODI in Trinidad

IND vs WI Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for India vs West Indies

India vs West Indies My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Nicholas Pooran, Shamarh Brooks

All-rounders: Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers (vc)

Bowlers: Gudakesh Motie, Shardul Thakur, Alzarri Joseph, Yuzvendra Chahal

IND vs WI Probable Playing XIs

India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales

Sanju Samson, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Nicholas Pooran, Shamarh Brooks, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers (vc), Gudakesh Motie, Shardul Thakur, Alzarri Joseph, Yuzvendra Chahal

India vs West Indies Match Details

The match begins at 07:00 PM IST and will take place at the Queen's Park Oval, in Trinidad on Sunday, July 24. The match can be live-streamed on the Fancode app and it will be broadcasted on DD Sports in India.