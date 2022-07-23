Ahead of CWG 2022, Indian Women's cricket team wants to learn THIS from Neeraj Chopra, PV Sindhu

CWG 2022: Indian Women's cricket team wants to learn THIS from Neeraj Chopra

Two of India's elite athletes Neeraj Chopra and PV Sindhu, both of whom won medals for the nation at the Tokyo Olympics have impressed not just Indian fans but sports fanatics all around the world. The manner in which they deal with pressure situations is something really impressive.

Head coach of the Indian Women's cricket team Ramesh Powar recently lauded the pair of Sindhu and Chopra for their calmness under pressure and he said that his team would like to learn how to play under pressure situations from the Olympic medalists.

For the unversed, cricket is making a return to Commonwealth Games, after a long gap of 24 years. The excitement was thus palpable as Powar and captain of the Indian Women's team Harmanpreet Kaur attended the virtual pre-match press conference.

Powar stated that he wanted his team to meet the likes of PV Sindhu and Neeraj Chopra in the Commonwealth Games village, to take some cues from them.

"Quite honestly, if there is an opportunity, we all would like to meet P.V. Sindhu and Neeraj Chopra. Both of them have set the bar high, I would love to go into their minds. I am curious about their preparation, and the way they handle the pressure of the expectations of billion people, it is commendable. We as a group would like to exchange some notes with these two top-class athletes," he said.

The former Indian player continued, "We all as cricketers and myself, have watched the Olympics and Commonwealth Games, where we see our nation's flag flying high. It is a kind of opportunity for all of us to showcase good performance, give our best and make the country proud. This is one of the competitions where you feel that you should put up a good show to give some enjoyment back to the country and make them feel proud about yourself."