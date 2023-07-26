IND vs WI 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs West Indies series opener

India is widely considered the favorites to emerge victorious in Thursday's encounter. However, it will be intriguing to witness if the West Indies can stage a comeback against the formidable Indian side.

India will face off against the West Indies in the first One Day International (ODI) clash of their ongoing international tour. After a resounding victory in the Test series against the hosts, India is eager to maintain their winning momentum in the upcoming ODI and T20 series.

The highly anticipated ODI match will take place at the prestigious Kensington Oval Barbados Stadium on July 27. The West Indies team is determined to make a strong comeback in the series by securing a victory in their first ODI game against the formidable Men in Blue.

In the first Test against the West Indies, debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal and Indian bowling veteran Ravichandran Ashwin stole the show. Their exceptional performances helped India secure a commanding victory by an innings and 141 runs. Ashwin played a crucial role in restricting the Windies to a modest total of 150 runs by taking five wickets in the first innings. Yashasvi, on the other hand, showcased his batting prowess by scoring an incredible knock of 171 runs. Skipper Rohit Sharma also displayed his brilliance with the bat, contributing 103 runs off 221 balls. Virat Kohli, the former Indian captain, also made a significant contribution with 76 runs in the game.

India continued their impressive performance in the second Test, amassing a remarkable 438 runs in their first innings. The highlight of the game was Virat Kohli's outstanding century, his 76th in international cricket, achieved at Queen's Park Oval before being dismissed by Alzarri Joseph in a run-out. Unfortunately, the match ended in a draw due to rain, leaving both teams eagerly anticipating the upcoming ODI and T20 series.

India is widely considered the favorites to emerge victorious in Thursday's encounter. However, it will be intriguing to witness if the West Indies can stage a comeback against the formidable Indian side.

As we gear up for the thrilling 1st ODI match between India and West Indies on Thursday, here is everything you need to know:

When will the 1st ODI match between India vs West Indies will be played?

The 1st ODI match between India vs West Indies will occur on July 27, Thursday.

Where will the 1st ODI match India vs West Indies be played?

The 1st ODI match between India vs West Indies will be played at the Kensington Oval Barbados.

What time will the 1st ODI match between India vs West Indies begin?

The 1st ODI match between India vs West Indies will start at 7:00 PM IST on July 27 Thursday.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs West Indies 1st ODI match?

India vs West Indies match will be televised on the Doordarshan Network in India.

How to watch India vs West Indies 1st ODI match live streaming?

India vs West Indies match will be streamed live on the Fancode app and the JioCinema app in India.

READ| India vs West Indies: Head-to-head, records and stats - All you need to know