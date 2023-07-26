Headlines

India vs West Indies: Head-to-head, records and stats - All you need to know

The ODI series will kick off with the first two matches taking place at the prestigious Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on July 27th and 29th.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 04:23 PM IST

After securing a 1-0 victory in the Test series, the Indian men's cricket team is now shifting their focus to the shorter format of the game as they prepare to face the West Indies. The upcoming challenge begins with a thrilling three-match ODI series, followed by an exciting lineup of five T20Is.

The ODI series holds significant importance for India, as it provides them with an opportunity to address and resolve any lingering issues before the highly anticipated ODI World Cup later this year. On the other hand, the West Indies team, having failed to qualify for the tournament for the first time, lacks the same forward-looking approach.

The ODI series will kick off with the first two matches taking place at the prestigious Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on July 27th and 29th. The action will then move to the renowned Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad on August 1st.

India vs West Indies head-to-head

Matches: 139

India won: 70

West Indies won: 63

No Result: 4

Tied: 2

ODIs in the Caribbean

Matches: 42

India won: 19

West Indies won: 20

No Result: 3

Records and Stats

Highest innings total (overall): India 481/5 at Indore in December 2011

Highest innings total (in West Indies): India 339/6 at Kingston in June 2009

Lowest innings total (overall): India 100 at Ahmedabad in November 1993

Lowest innings total (in West Indies): West Indies 121 at Port of Spain in April 1997

Biggest victory (overall): India won by 224 runs at Brabourne in October 2018

Biggest victory (in West Indies): India won by 119 runs at Port of Spain in July 2022

Most runs: Virat Kohli – 2261 runs from 42 matches

Highest score (overall): Virender Sehwag – 219 runs from 208 balls at Indore in December 2011

Highest score (in West Indies): Desmond Haynes – 152* from 126 balls at Georgetown in March 1989

Most centuries: Virat Kohli (9)

Most fifties (or more): Virat Kohli (20)

Most sixes: Rohit Sharma (35)

Most ducks: Sachin Tendulkar (5)

Most runs in a series: Chris Gayle (455 runs from 7 matches)

READ| ODI World Cup: India vs Pakistan contest likely to be rescheduled, here's why

