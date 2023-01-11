IND vs SL, 1st ODI: Video of Virat Kohli giving death stare to Hardik Pandya goes viral, WATCH

File photo

Former India captain Virat Kohli is known for taking quick singles and he likes to bat with players who show interest in stealing the quick singles in order to keep the scoreboard moving.

Besides Kohli, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is also one such batsman who like to put pressure on the opposition by running hard between the wickets. But Kohli gave a death scare to Pandya on Tuesday (January 10) during the first ODI match against Sri Lanka after Pandya did not show interest in taking a second run.

The incident happened in the 43rd over when Kohli hit a delivery from Kasun Rajitha behind square on the on-side. Kohli looked interested in taking the second run the moment he hit the ball and he completed the first run quickly. Kohli then returned to complete the second run and was halfway through before he was sent back by Hardik.

Kohli did not like Hardik’s decision and gave the all-rounder a death scare. Hardik, however, avoided the eye contact with Kohli.

Kohli played well on Tuesday and went on to score 113 runs in the 1st ODI to score his 45th ODI ton.

"I helped the team get 20 runs extra, rather than 350. It's going to be the same thing. Someone will have to score a 150, or 140 to chase this down. But it also gives our bowlers a chance to bowl with dew coming into play. I am quite aware of what I eat, diet is the most important thing at this age. That keeps me in prime shape. That helps me give my 100 percent for the team," Kohli said after the end of India's innings.