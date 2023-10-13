IND vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023: Predicted playing XIs, key players, pitch report and weather forecast of Ahmedabad

Check out all the details related to India vs Pakistan match in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 which will be played in Ahmedabad

The much-anticipated India-Pakistan match, a highlight of the ICC World Cup 2023, is on the horizon, scheduled for October 14 at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This colossal event is poised to be a cricketing spectacle, taking place in the world's largest cricket arena.

Both teams have showcased their mettle so far in the tournament, with India triumphing in their initial encounters against Australia and Afghanistan, while Pakistan secured victories against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka. As the clash between these cricketing giants approaches, let's delve into the excitement and preparations on both sides.

India's World Cup dominance against Pakistan is unblemished, with an impressive record of seven consecutive victories in One Day International World Cup matches. The team has been in exceptional form, but there is a slight concern about the health of Shubman Gill. Despite his presence in Ahmedabad, his participation in the upcoming game against Pakistan remains uncertain. However, the Indian squad is well-prepared, with a potential substitution of Shardul Thakur with Ravichandran Ashwin.

Pakistan, too, is gearing up for this titanic battle, with their players ready to face India. Team captain Babar Azam faces a crucial decision in selecting the lineup, determining whether the squad that secured victory against Sri Lanka will remain unchanged.

This high-stakes encounter holds special significance for Pakistan, as they aspire to secure their first-ever victory against India in a 50-over World Cup. Cricket enthusiasts around the world eagerly await the clash of these cricketing giants, and it promises to be an epic showdown of skill, determination, and sportsmanship.

Live Streaming Details

Where is the India vs Pakistan 2023 World Cup match?

India vs Pakistan 2023 World Cup match will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

What time is the India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup match?

The India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup match will begin at 2:00 pm (IST). Toss will take place at 1:30 pm.

Pitch Report

The average first innings score in 29 ODIs at this venue is 237. However, one can expect a fairly high-scoring encounter given that the pitch will be fresh and helpful for batting early on in the tournament.

Weather report from Ahmedabad

Accuweather suggests a promising weather forecast for Saturday in Ahmedabad, with very little to no chance of rain. However, the Meteorological Centre in Ahmedabad suggests cloudy weather with light showers during the match hours. The conditions will remain dry, with temperatures ranging from 30-35 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the humidity levels in Ahmedabad are expected to be at 50 percent, while daytime temperatures will touch a scorching high of 35 degrees Celsius. Owing to this hot and sunny weather, attendees are advised to lather up sunscreen before arriving at the venue.

Key Players

Babar Azam: Pakistan's captain and star batsman, Babar Azam, is yet to showcase his true potential in this World Cup With an impressive record, he is expected to lead the batting charge. Babar's warm-up matches demonstrated his class, but he has only managed 15 runs in the tournament's initial matches. He faces a crucial challenge in improving his record against India and taking on formidable bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli loves the big moments and moments don't come much bigger than this. The batting mainstay stepped up big time against Australia and he will again be called to action against the Pakistani pace attack on Saturday. With an average of 55.17 and a strike rate of 100.61, Kohli has three tons and two half-centuries in ODIs against the neighbors. Pakistan will single him out as the man to watch out for in the coming game.

IND vs PAK World Cup 2023 Predicted Playing XI

India: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam ul Haq, Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf