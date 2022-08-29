IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 Highlighs: Check out Virat Kohli's viral reaction after Ravindra Jadeja survives a close call

Virat Kohli

India registered 5 wicket victory against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 clash on Sunday night. It was a low-scoring game in which Rohit Sharma and his men emerged as the winners. It was Hardik Pandya's all-round performance which was wonderfully backed by Ravindra Jadeja and Virat Kohli.

READ: Premier League: Bruno Fernandes scores as Manchester United beats Southampton by 1-0

Hardik Pandya remained unbeaten on 33 off 17 deliveries and hit the winning runs in the match, while Jadeja also scored 35 off 29 balls and Bhuvneshwar picked four wickets. With the ball, Pandya also ended with three wickets to his name in four overs.

Even as India were chasing a 148-run target to win in Dubai, a couple of early dismissals followed by another two wickets in regular intervals meant India's run-rate had been somewhat similar to that of Pakistan in the first innings. At the start of the 18th over, the men in blue required 32 runs to win and Naseem Shah had seemingly delivered a massive setback to India on the fourth delivery of the over when the umpire raised his finger on a leg-before appeal.

Jadeja reviewed straightaway and he would've been a goner had the ball not pitched marginally outside the leg-stump.

There was a collective sigh of relief in the Indian camp when the umpire's decision was overturned, but star batter Virat Kohli's reaction to the incident was priceless. He had both hands on his his head and shouted 'Bach gaye'. before looking up towards the sky with a praying gesture.

Check out Virat Kohli's reaction below.

The successful review came to India's rescue as on the very next ball, Jadeja hammered Naseem Shah straight into the sightscreen for a six, bringing the equation down to 21 off 13 balls. Jadeja looked set to finish off the match but perished on the first ball of the last over as he missed connecting bat to ball while going for the glory shot.

READ: IND vs PAK: 'Tried to build pressure on Hardik Pandya but he kept his calm', says Pakistan skipper Babar Azam

Jadeja attempted a slog sweep as the ball ricocheted off his pad and smashed into the stumps. But there was going to be twist in the tale as three balls later, Hardik Pandya drilled a six to win the match for India.