IND vs ENG: Shoaib Bashir gets Indian visa, set to join England team

Shoaib Bashir will now travel to India from London this weekend to join his teammates and can be in contention for an England Test debut for the second match at Visakhapatnam

England's emerging spinner, Shoaib Bashir, has successfully obtained the necessary visa clearance to join the Test series in India. In an official statement released on X, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced that the visa issue has been resolved, and Bashir is expected to link up with the squad over the upcoming weekend.

'We are pleased to confirm that Shoaib Bashir has now received his visa and is scheduled to travel to India to join the team this weekend. We appreciate the swift resolution of the situation,' read the statement on X.

'We're glad the situation has now been resolved'

Bashir encountered a setback leading up to the match in Hyderabad due to visa complications, prompting his return to England. Despite submitting his visa application on December 11th, 2023, and the rest of the touring party receiving prompt approvals, Bashir's application faced delays.

England captain Ben Stokes expressed his disappointment, highlighting the frustration of having a selected player unable to join the team due to visa issues. The ECB initially aimed to resolve the matter during a pre-series camp in Abu Dhabi, but ultimately Bashir had to return to the UK for additional paperwork.

Stokes expressed his frustration, stating, 'Especially as captain, I find it particularly frustrating. We announced the squad in mid-December, and now Bash finds himself without a visa to get here. I am more frustrated for him. I didn't want this type of situation to be his first experience of what it's like to be in the England Test team. I feel for him.'

In a pre-match press conference, India captain Rohit Sharma empathized with Bashir's situation, expressing hope that the young spinner would reach India soon. The incident has sparked backlash towards the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), with England fans expressing their dissatisfaction.

'I feel for Shoaib Bashir. Unfortunately, I don't sit in the Visa office to give you more details, but I hope he gets it quickly & enjoys our country,' said Rohit Sharma in the press conference.

As a result of the visa clearance, Bashir is now in contention to play in the second match in Vizag, set to commence on February 2.