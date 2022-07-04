IND vs ENG: Ex-KKR coach Brendon McCullum plots Shreyas Iyer's dismissal, watch viral video

Ex-KKR coach Brandon McCullum plots Shreyas Iyer's dismissal

Former Kolkata Knight Riders coach Brendon McCullum, who currently has taken over at the helm of England's Test team came up with a perfect plan to dismiss Shreyas Iyer during India's second innings on Day 4 of the 5th Test in Edgbaston.

Having spent time with Iyer during IPL 2022 at KKR, McCullum was aware of the Indian batsman's shortcomings and thus he was immediately spotted signalling to his players to adapt to the short-ball tactic against Iyer.

For the past couple of months, the 27-year-old has struggled against short balls and similar to that in the first innings, Iyer was once again dismissed in a similar fashion on Day 4.

It was Stuart Broad this time around who got rid of the Mumbai-born batsman. Earlier he had struggled to tackle short balls during IPL 2022 as well, followed by a similar weakness versus South Africa.

As soon as cameras caught McCullum signalling to his players, videos and pictures of the England coach have gone viral on social media.

Watch:

Meanwhile talking about the match, India had pinned their hopes on Iyer and Rishabh Pant, and while the latter continued his exceptional form in red-ball cricket, by adding another half-century, the former once again underwhelmed after a bright start to his Test career.

Indeed, India's opening batsmen have struggled in both innings, as only Cheteshwar Pujara scored a fifty in the second innings, and in the first innings as well, the visitors suffered a collapse early on, with Pant and Ravindra Jadeja coming to the rescue with both scoring centuries.

India had scored 416 in their first innings, followed by 245 in the second time of asking. England could only muster up 284 in their first innings, and thus face an uphill task of chasing down the 300 plus run lead that the visitors have.