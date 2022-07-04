Virender Sehwag calls Virat Kohli 'chamiya' after latter dances in celebration, watch video

Virat Kohli fans unhappy with Virender Sehwag's on-air remark

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag, who is known for his sense of humour has landed himself into hot waters after the legendary batsman made a remark on Virat Kohli's antics on Day 3 of the 5th Test match between India and England in Edgbaston.

Sehwag, who is part of the Hindi commentary team for the Edgbaston Test, called Virat Kohli 'chamiya' on air, as the latter danced in celebration.

While the veteran is known to never shy away from speaking what's on his mind, the latest remark on Kohli hasn't gone down well with some fans on Twitter, who felt Sehwag being part of the commentary team should have done better.

Sehwag and Mohammed Kaif were commentating when India picked up a wicket as they thwarted England's comeback in the match. Kohli was thus spotted in a celebratory mood as he danced on the field, that's when Kaif asked Sehwag to comment on the former Indian skipper's dance moves.

That's when Sehwag's tongue-in-the-cheek remark left fans furious after the video clip of Sehwag's comment on Kohli's dance went viral on social media.

Watch:

Meanwhile, Kohli had hogged the limelight on Day 3 because of his on-field antics as he was engaged in a heated exchange with Jonny Bairstow.

Sehwag had tweeted that after Kohli sledged Bairstow, the latter started to whack the ball around the park, just like Rishabh Pant did earlier in the match.

Talking about the match, India have an upper hand over the English opponents as they have taken a 335-run lead over the hosts at the time of writing.