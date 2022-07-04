IND vs ENG Edgbaston weather: Will rain interrupt play on Day 4 of fifth Test between India and England?

Team India

Day 3 of the fifth Test between India and England saw almost a full day's game with light showers in between. However, a lot of action is yet to unfold as India continues to bat in the second innings after they bowled out England for 284 in 61.3 overs.

An unbeaten half-century by Cheteshwar Pujara helped stretched India's lead to 257 on day three. At stumps, India is 125/3 in 45 overs, with Pujara stitching an unbeaten stand of 50 with Rishabh Pant (30 not out).

So will Day 4 see rain interrupt play?

One cannot rely on English weather as it is always challenging. According to the latest weather update, there will be a 30 per cent chance of rain at 1 PM (GMT+1).

IND vs ENG Highlight:

The visitors have a strong hold on the match after they bundled out England for just 284 runs in their first innings. Pacer Mohammed Siraj scalped four wickets for his side.

Earlier in the day, Jonny Bairstow bailed his team out after the home team lost half of their side before even crossing the 100-run mark. Skipper Jasprit Bumrah was also excellent with the new Duke's ball as he took three early wickets on Day 2 in the rain-hit game.

Talking about India's batting in the first innings, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja both smashed their respective centuries. However, it was the Indian captain who stole the limelight. He smashed Stuart Broad for 29 runs in an over where the veteran pacer ended up conceding 35 runs, the most expensive over-bowled in the Test format.